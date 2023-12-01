Top track

PUÑAL DORAO vol.16 // RUBÉN SECADURAS + FUKCNORMAL + SAGA + ALEJANDRÍA + CACHORRO

Sala Moondance
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
From €16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La fiesta electrónica queer más vanguardista de Madrid vuelve a MADRID dispuesta a reinventar la noche madrileña una vez más. Un espacio inclusivo para mentes creativas y empoderadas con un line-up insuperable: RUBÉN SECADURAS + FUKCNORMAL + SAGA + ALEJAND...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Moondance.

Lineup

Alejandria, cachorro, Saga

Venue

Sala Moondance

C. de la Aduana, 21, 28012 679013092, Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:00 am

