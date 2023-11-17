DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dj Pippi & Willie Graff

Malanga Café
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyIbiza
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dj Pippi y Willie Graff, juntos y revueltos! Tándem infalible, tanto en sesiones como en producciones, que este viernes volveremos a disfrutar en Malanga Café. Dj Pippi es una leyenda que no necesita presentación… uno de los responsables del sonido Baleari...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Malanga Café.

Lineup

DJ Pippi, Willie Graff

Venue

Malanga Café

Carrer De Carles V, 07800 Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

