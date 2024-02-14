Top track

ASYLUM OF ASHES + SLAUGHTERHOUSE EFFECT

Sinwave
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
About

The MY BLOODY VALENTOUR takes over SINWAVE in Las Vegas Wednesday February 14th with ASYLUM OF ASHES and SLAUGHTERHOUSE EFFECT, plus special guests THE RED CHARADE and GODLESS THRONE!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Slaughterhouse Effect, Asylum of Ashes

Venue

Sinwave

1412 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

