ASYLUM OF ASHES + SLAUGHTERHOUSE EFFECT

Eagle Aerie Hall
Wed, 14 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
$15.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The MY BLOODY VALENTOUR takes over Eagle Aerie Hall Wednesday February 14th with ASYLUM OF ASHES and SLAUGHTERHOUSE EFFECT, plus special guests THE RED CHARADE and GODLESS THRONE!

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Slaughterhouse Effect, Asylum of Ashes

Venue

Eagle Aerie Hall

310 West Pacific Avenue, Henderson, Nevada 89015, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

