Bad Gyal - La Joia 24 Karats Tour

Coliseum
Sat, 17 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsA Coruña
From €36.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Con la adquisición de la entrada estás aceptando los términos y condiciones de compra: CONDICIONES DE COMPRA:

· LA ENTRADA ES NOMINAL. NO SE ADMITEN CAMBIOS DE ENTRADAS, NI DE LA TITULARIDAD DE LAS MISMAS, NI DEVOLUCIONES.

· EN EL MOMENTO DE LA COMPRA DE...

Presentado por Blink Bad S.L. B67146019
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BAD GYAL

Venue

Coliseum

Coliseum, Francisco Pérez Carballo, 2, A Coruña, A Coruña 15008, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

