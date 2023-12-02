DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Merry Krampus Tea Party

Alex's Bar
Sat, 2 Dec, 1:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
From $38.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for A Merry Krampus Tea Party on the Patio:

Hosted by Renee Griego + Nicole Lena

Two Levels of Tickets available:

Nice Package- $40 and includes Gingerbread house kit, welcome cocktail, welcome shot, holiday goodie bag, (2) raffle tickets and a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

