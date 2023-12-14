Top track

Violent Silence

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Salvation Jayne

The Black Heart
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Violent Silence
Got a code?

About

Salvation Jayne are coming to The Black Heart in December!

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Black Heart.

Lineup

Rapturous, Salvation Jayne

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.