DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alkemie & Freelance Nun (Album Release)

The Sultan Room
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

a fine companion is an album of newly-composed settings of troubadour songs and texts, written in a dream-pop/shoegaze/psychedelic rock style for an amplified combination of medieval and new instruments.

The texts of this project were chosen by composer C...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Sultan Room.

Lineup

Alkemie

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends8:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.