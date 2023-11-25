DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Notte Techno per Gaza e Giulia

Enfer Club
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:30 pm
DJRoma
Selling fast
€6.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Una notte techno per una raccolta fondi a favore di Gaza e Giulia Cecchettin, “Le due G”

Sabato 25 novembre CIELOTERRA presenta “Le Due G” un evento Techno a sostegno di Gaza e Giulia Cecchettin.

Dopo il successo di Safe & Sound l’evento a sostegno dei b...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Il Condominio APS.
Lineup

1
△Sco△, Valeriø Innørta, Giano and 1 more

Venue

Enfer Club

Via Nomentana 536, 00141 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

