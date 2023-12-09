Top track

Idina Menzel - Defying Gravity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Musicals Party (Dundee)

Church Dundee
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:30 pm
PartyDundee
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Idina Menzel - Defying Gravity
Got a code?

About

Mamma Mia! The Musicals Party is coming to Dundee!

We're All In This Together, so if you've got chills and they're multiplying then Let It Go as there's only one place to be!

Join us for a night dedicated to all your favourite musicals <3

DJs will be pl...

This is an 18+ event (ID Required).
Presented by Throwback Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Church Dundee

15 Ward Rd, Lower, Dundee DD1 1ND, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.