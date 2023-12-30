Top track

Armen Miran & Lost Desert - Don't Worry

Lost Desert & Genish

Do Not Sit On The Furniture
Sat, 30 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
$30.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday, December 30th Do Not Sit On The Furniture presents

Lost Desert [All Day I Dream]

Genish [Multi Culti/ Ya Hala Hala]

Vibe Setter :

baez

***********************************************

We are n...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Do Not Sit On The Furniture.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Tim Green, Lost desert

Venue

Do Not Sit On The Furniture

423 16th St, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

