Kezia Gill - I'm Here

Girls' Night In - The Round

Bush Hall
Mon, 12 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £30.24

Kezia Gill - I'm Here
About

Senbla & UK Country Live Presents

Girls’ Night In - The Round

ft Kezia Gill, Jade Helliwell, Demi Marriner and Jess Thristan

This is a 16+ event, U18s must be accompanied by an adult.
Senbla & UK Country Live Presents

Lineup

1
Kezia Gill, Jade Helliwell, Demi Marriner and 1 more

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity
