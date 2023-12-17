DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Restyling di materiali di riciclo w/ Mirò

Mirò restauro
Sun, 17 Dec, 11:00 am
WorkshopRoma
€16.50
About

Mirò restauro Roma è un' associazione culturale, specializzate nel restaurauro, design e decorazione professionale. Collocata nella splendida cornice di Trastevere a Roma, dal 1986 fornisce tutti i servizi nell'ambito del restauro e della decorazione artis...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Romadiffusa.

Venue

Mirò restauro

Via Dei Vascellari 19, 00153 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open11:00 am

