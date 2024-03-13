Top track

Smooth Velocity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Terra Nobody, North by North, Mia Day

Belltown Yacht Club
Wed, 13 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$15.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Smooth Velocity
Got a code?

About

Terra Nobody

North by North (CHI)

Mia Day

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Belltown Yacht Club.

Lineup

Terra Nobody, North by North, Mia Day

Venue

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.