DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Visite du chantier Communale Saint-Ouen

Communale Saint-Ouen
Fri, 8 Dec, 1:00 pm
WorkshopParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Communale, c’est bientôt : le chantier s’achève et l’ouverture est prévue en janvier 2024. Pour te faire patienter, on te propose de venir le visiter !

Communale Saint-Ouen est une ancienne halle industrielle transformée en lieu de vie. Un lieu du quotidi...

Tout public
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Communale Saint-Ouen

10 bis rue de l'hippodrome 93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.