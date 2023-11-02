DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us November 2nd for another awesome college Thursday at EOS!! Sounds brought to you by Huntrillin, ZAHN, BUNNANIEL, and qwyatt b2b skeeta! You won't want to miss this one!
Doors at 9 PM
This is an 21+ event
