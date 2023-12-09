DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Summer Club & Hyde Beach Miami Present: Art Week Edition Featuring Hugel
The Summer Club x Hyde Beach Miami pair up once again to bring you an amazing show. It will take place during Art Week Miami and will feature music from Hugel, plus an art instal
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.