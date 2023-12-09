DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hugel Art Week Edition

Hyde Beach
Sat, 9 Dec, 12:00 pm
ArtMiami
$56.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Summer Club & Hyde Beach Miami Present: Art Week Edition Featuring Hugel

The Summer Club x Hyde Beach Miami pair up once again to bring you an amazing show. It will take place during Art Week Miami and will feature music from Hugel, plus an art instal

Presented by Project 91 LLC

HUGEL

Hyde Beach

1701 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

