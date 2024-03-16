DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Cut A Shine Monthly Barn Dances
St PATRICK'S BARN DANCE
Order of the Night
19:30: Venue, Bar and Food Stall Bar Opens
20:15 - 21:00: First Set of dances - more simple ones to learn the moves
21:00 - 21:15: Break!
21:15 - 23:00: Barn Dance Prop
