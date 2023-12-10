Top track

Atlantic Diva

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Malibu

Laut
Sun, 10 Dec, 8:30 pm
€16.53

Top track

About

Drainers y metamodernos, os convocamos a este concierto 10/10 en buen gusto.

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por @cero.en.conducta.
Mask not required
Distancing not required

Lineup

Malibu

Venue

Laut

Carrer de Vila i Vilà, 61, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

