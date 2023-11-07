Top track

Holy Hannah! - Pick Your Poison

Holy Hannah! w/ Dark Pony

Icehouse
Tue, 7 Nov, 6:00 pm
From $13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

6PM DOORS // 8PM SHOWTIME // $10 ADVANCE (+ fees) // $15 AT THE DOOR

Soulful, real and raw like the salt of the earth, ‘Holy Hannah!’ is Minneapolis-bred singer/songwriter Hannah von der Hoff. This night showcases local legands Stan Kipper & Tom Read more

Presented by Icehouse!
Lineup

Holy Hannah!

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.