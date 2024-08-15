Top track

OSEES

Electric Ballroom
Thu, 15 Aug 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

OSEES Return to London at London's ELECTRIC BALLROOM.

This is their only UK club performance in 2024. This event is 14 and over. 14s to 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Any ticket holder unable to present valid identification indicating that they are

Presented by Wax Face & U-Turn.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Osees

Venue

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

