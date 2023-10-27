Top track

Giving Up

Sometimes We Party with MAFRO

Headrow House
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsLeeds
Free

Giving Up
About

Sometimes We Party returns for thr first time on the roof since their Adaptations Roof Party takeover at the end of September. They are joined by none other than rising star Mafro bringing his joyful house to the session along with a warm up from resident Read more

Presented by Sometimes We Party.

Lineup

Fiaa, Junior Simba, Mafro

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

