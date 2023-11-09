Top track

Ski Aggu - Weißwein & Pappbecher

Ski Aggu - Wahlkampftour 2023

Skaters Palace
9 Nov - 10 Nov
GigsMünster
€31.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Örtlicher Veranstalter: Kingstar GmbH

www.kingstar-music.com

Unter 16 Jahren nur Zutritt in Begleitung eines Erziehungsberechtigten bzw. -beauftragten. Mehr Infos unter https://www.kingstar-music.com/Erziehungsauftrag_Kingstar.pdf

Präsentiert von Der Bomber der Herzen.

Lineup

Ski Aggu

Venue

Skaters Palace

Dahlweg 126, 48153 Münster, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

