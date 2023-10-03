Top track

Naked Lungs - Rumble

Naked Lungs 'The Doomscroll UK Tour'

The Shacklewell Arms
Tue, 3 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM Presents

NAKED LUNGS

‘THE DOOMSCROLL UK TOUR’

+ Special Guests

This is a free event and this ticket does not guarantee entry. Please arrive early to avoid disappointment.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Naked Lungs

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

