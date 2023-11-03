Top track

Slowdive

Troxy
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £39.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

When the Sun Hits
About

Slowdive announce their new album, 'everything is alive', out 1st September on Dead Oceans, present the video for lead single, “kisses,” and unveil a North American, UK and Ireland tour (on sale Friday, June 23rd at 10am local time). Six years after the gr Read more

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

deary, Slowdive

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

