Olivia Dean

Leeds University Stylus
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£26.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Olivia Dean @ Leeds University Union, Stylus

Order MESSY from the official Olivia Dean webstore before 4pm BST on Monday 26th June for early access to UK tour tickets > https://shop.oliviadeano.com/

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Futuresound.

Lineup

Olivia Dean

Venue

Leeds University Stylus

Leeds University Union, Lifton Pl, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS2 9JS
Doors open6:30 pm
1000 capacity

