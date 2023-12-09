Top track

Tide Lines - Far Side of the World

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tide Lines

The Brewery Arts Centre
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£20.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tide Lines - Far Side of the World
Got a code?

About

All ages (U16’s must be accompanied by an adult 18+)

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Tide Lines, Blue Violet

Venue

The Brewery Arts Centre

122A Highgate, Kendal LA9 4HE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.