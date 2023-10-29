DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lauren Calve and Cat Ridgeway with special guest Catterina

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 29 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $16.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Lauren Calve and Cat Ridgeway with special guest Catterina live at Eddie's Attic!

Lauren Calve

Lauren Calve has been undergoing a metamorphosis in her life, a massive shift. You can hear it seeping through every song, oozing out of every lyric, and feel Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Cat Ridgeway, Lauren Calve

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.