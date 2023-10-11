Top track

Off With Their Heads, Dead Bars, Pretty Good

Comet Ping Pong
Wed, 11 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Wednesday, October 11th 2023
Off With Their Heads + Dead Bars + Pretty Good
9pm - $15 ADV / $20 DOS - All Ages

OFF WITH THEIR HEADS
Minneapolis, MN
https://offwiththeirheads.bandcamp.com/album/be-good

Minneapolis punk band Off with Their Heads be Read more

Lineup

Off With Their Heads, Dead Bars

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

