Top track

Trench Prayer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Contour + Astrønne

Le Hasard Ludique
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Trench Prayer
Got a code?

About

Rendez-vous le 02 novembre 2023 pour le concert de Contour au Hasard Ludique !

Khari se décrit comme un artiste aux multiples facettes, musicien, compositeur de partitions, cinéphile et programmateur radio. Contour - l'alias musical qu'il a lancé en 2 Read more

Présenté par Super!

Lineup

Contour, Astrønne

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.