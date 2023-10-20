DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Paco Te Quiero by PPL United in Barcelona

Sala Vol
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€13.26
About

Paco Te Quiero es la respuesta a los días de bajona de cinco chavales y chavalas de Barcelona.

Guitarras guarras, melodías pegadizas y ritmos acelerados. Como las ketchup pero con un toque punki. Todos tienen algo en común y es que aman a Paco, el alter e Read more

Presented by PPL United.

Lineup

Paco Te Quiero

Venue

Sala Vol

Carrer de Sancho de Ávila, 78, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

