Mairo

La Marquise
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€18.50
Entouré par SWK, le maire de Genève se déplace avec la crème des rappeurs suisses, un univers de vainqueurs. La forme et la voiture sont diplomatiques, le fond est dégueu-conscient. Né en 1995 à Neuchâtel, le rappeur aux origines érythréennes entre dans le Read more

Présenté par HIGH-LO.

Mairo

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Doors open8:00 pm

