DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Far Caspian is the project of singer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Joel Johnston. Choosing to record with a DIY approach - recording, playing and mixing everything himself.
Starting from a basement home studio in 2018, Far Caspian’s first two two EP
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.