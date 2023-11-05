DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Della Mae with special guest Maya de Vitry

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 5 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $32.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Della Mae with special guest Maya de Vitry live at Eddie's Attic!

Della Mae is a GRAMMY-nominated all-woman string band founded by lead vocalist/guitarist Celia Woodsmith and 2-time Grand National champion fiddle player Kimber Ludiker. Rounding out the li Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Maya de Vitry, Della Mae

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

