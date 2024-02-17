Top track

Freeze corleone - Freeze Raël

Freeze Corleone

Halle Tony Garnier
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
From €41.90

About

De son vrai prénom Issa, Freeze Corleone a une histoire, mais ce qui passionne, c’est son mythe.

Qu’est-ce que le 667 ? Que veulent dire LDO, NRM ou MMS ? Comment faire partie de l’ekip ? À base de noms de codes et de mots-clefs spécifiques à son univers, Read more

Présenté par HIGH-LO.

Lineup

Freeze Corleone

Venue

Halle Tony Garnier

20 Pl. Docteurs Charles et Christophe Mérieux, 69007 Lyon, France
Doors open8:00 pm

