Lloyd Griffith: Baroque and Roll

The Crescent
Wed, 10 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyYork
£19.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Fresh from supporting Jack Whitehall on his 2023 UK arena tour, comedian Lloyd Griffith is back with a brand new show ‘Baroque and Roll’.

It’s a big year for Lloyd, he’s turning 40 and with it, the impending midlife crisis - or ‘renaissance’ as he’s insis...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by Burning Duck Comedy.

Lloyd Griffith

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

