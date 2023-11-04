DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
With larger than life indie-pop anthems born of small town boredom, coming of age, big nights out and young love gone wrong, modernlove are a new generation’s brightest hope – already racking up streams in their millions and selling out shows, simply by si
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.