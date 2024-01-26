Top track

Keep Going

This Is The Kit

Grand Central Hall
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HSP PRSNTS: This Is The Kit

This is an 18+ event

Presented by HSP PRSNTS.

Lineup

This Is The Kit

Venue

Grand Central Hall

35 Renshaw St, Liverpool L1 2SF
Doors open7:00 pm
1200 capacity

