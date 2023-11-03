DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Aupinard

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A 16 ans, Aupinard découvre par un heureux hasard le titre "Saudade Fez Um Samba" de João Gilberto. Débute alors une passion pour la bossa nova qui l'amène à enregistrer plusieurs maquettes dans sa chambre pendant le confinement. Récemment sélectionné pour Read more

Présenté par Rock School Barbey.

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:30 pm

