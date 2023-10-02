Top track

Orange Peeler

Horse Jumper of Love

Nochtwache
Mon, 2 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsHamburg
€25.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

2022 saw the release of Horse Jumper of Love's latest full-length, Natural Part, and now less than a year later, the band are back with an unexpected new release. Heartbreak Rules is a mini-album of sorts: a collection of eight completely fresh songs, two Read more

Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.

Lineup

Crystal Glass, Horse Jumper of Love

Venue

Nochtwache

Bernhard-Nocht-Straße 69a, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:30 pm

