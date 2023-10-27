Top track

Electric Six - Danger! High Voltage!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Electric Six + The Surfrajettes + Satanic Panic + Cooler By The Lake

Chop Shop
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsChicago
$28.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Electric Six - Danger! High Voltage!
Got a code?

About

Electric Six is an American rock band formed in Detroit in 1996. They are known for combining elements of comedy rock, disco, garage rock, metal, new wave, and punk rock. Since achieving widespread recognition in 2003 with the singles "Danger!

The Surfraj Read more

Presented by Chop Shop.

Lineup

Electric Six

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.