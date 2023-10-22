Top track

Bombay Bicycle Club - My Big Day

Bombay Bicycle Club: Intimate Album Release Show

Marble Factory
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From £20.54

Event information

Rough Trade is very excited to present an intimate out-store performance from Bombay Bicycle Club at Marble Factory. This unique event celebrates the release of the band's sixth studio album 'My Big Day', released October 20th via Mmm...Records.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Bombay Bicycle Club

Venue

Marble Factory

74-78 Avon St, Bristol BS2 0PX
Doors open7:00 pm

