DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

EG Kight

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 11 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

EG Kight live at Eddie's Attic!

When she talks, the endearing southern drawl draws people in like a magnet. And when she sings, there’s no doubt that EG Kight means business. With her rich vocals, captivating guitar style, and hefty catalog of well-crafte Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

EG Kight

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.