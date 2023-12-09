DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Le Lamano Festival revient au Plan pour une édition Hiver de 17h à 06h !
Venez profiter de deux scènes en intérieur mêlant lives et DJ set. Avec : Brain Damage, Grand Soleil, Bakû, Art-X and the Roots Addict, Snow Dub, Dub Effect, Quartier Libre, Calypsō,
