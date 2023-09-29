Top track

Honey

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Into The Woods x Wanna Dance? salute & Yung Singh

Venue TBA (Los Angeles)
Fri, 29 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Honey
Got a code?

About

Into The Woods and Wanna Dance? Presents salute & Yung Singh

  • 21+
  • Secret Location will be emailed and texted the night of the party by 8pm
  • Tickets are not refundable and non-transferable. A valid Government ID matching the name on the ticket will be Read more
Presented by Into the Woods
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Teira, salute, Yung Singh

Venue

Venue TBA (Los Angeles)

Los Angeles, California 90036, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.