Top track

Marz23 - Not A Rapper

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Marz23 "NOT SO FAR AWAY" WORLD TOUR

Le Poisson Rouge
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
From $49.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Marz23 - Not A Rapper
Got a code?

About

Marz23 "NOT SO FAR AWAY" WORLD TOUR - Live at LPR on Thursday, March 28th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:00 PM VIP doors | 6:30 PM doors | 7:30 PM show (all ages)

More shows at http://LPR.com

Sign up for our newsletter at http://bi...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Marz23

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.