Top track

Confident Man

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Big Joanie

EartH
Sat, 4 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Confident Man
Got a code?

Event information

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Championed by Thurston Moore, 6Music, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and Brooklyn Vegan, Big Joanie are a London-based Black feminist punk band who combine the melodic pop of sixties girl groups with the fury of nine Read more

Presented by Bad Vibrations.

Lineup

Big Joanie

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.