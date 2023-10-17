Top track

Phew - Days Nights

Phew + Alison Cotton + Me Lost Me

Cafe OTO
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Phew - Days Nights
About

PHEW ia an avant-garde vocalist, electronics innovator and post-punk artist. Phew was a founding member of the legendary Japanese punk band Aunt Sally. After the band’s breakup in 1979, she continued her career as a solo artist, releasing a collaborative s Read more

Presented by Upset The Rhythm.
Lineup

Me Lost Me, Alison Cotton, Phew

Venue

Cafe OTO

18-22 Ashwin St, London E8 3DL
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

