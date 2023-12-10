Top track

Patterns, Erase - Simeon Walker Rework

Simeon Walker Live: In The Round

Brudenell Social Club
Sun, 10 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"After being on the road for much of the autumn, there’s only one place I could possibly wish to return home to in Leeds to finish off this tour. I’d love you to join me for an intimate, *ever-so-slightly festive*, in-the-round performance, gathered around...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents…

Lineup

Simeon Walker

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

