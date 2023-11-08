DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

NoGood Boyo - London

Paper Dress Vintage
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
From £11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

"This sounds great! It's got a cool blend of traditional and modern elements. I dig it." Cory Wong - Vulfpeck

Trash-trad group NoGood Boyo is the only band you need to see if you've ever wondered what would happen if you locked Enter Shikari, The Prod Read more

Presented by Fire in the Mountain Festival LTD.

Lineup

NoGood Boyo

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs